Pinot vows to return to Strade Bianch...

Pinot vows to return to Strade Bianche after attacking debut

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Thibaut Pinot finished a battling 9th in his Strade Bianche debut on Saturday and the FDJ rider offered a ringing endorsement of the Tuscan race on crossing the finish line in Siena's Piazza del Campo. "Together with the Tour of Lombardy, this is the race I love the most, and it doesn't matter that there are riders better suited to it than me fighting for the win," Pinot told Gazzetta dello Sport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Sat Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Fri British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,127 • Total comments across all topics: 279,355,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC