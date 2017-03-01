Pinot vows to return to Strade Bianche after attacking debut
Thibaut Pinot finished a battling 9th in his Strade Bianche debut on Saturday and the FDJ rider offered a ringing endorsement of the Tuscan race on crossing the finish line in Siena's Piazza del Campo. "Together with the Tour of Lombardy, this is the race I love the most, and it doesn't matter that there are riders better suited to it than me fighting for the win," Pinot told Gazzetta dello Sport .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Sat
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Fri
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC