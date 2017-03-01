Pinot vows to return to Strade Bianche after attacking debut

Thibaut Pinot finished a battling 9th in his Strade Bianche debut on Saturday and the FDJ rider offered a ringing endorsement of the Tuscan race on crossing the finish line in Siena's Piazza del Campo. "Together with the Tour of Lombardy, this is the race I love the most, and it doesn't matter that there are riders better suited to it than me fighting for the win," Pinot told Gazzetta dello Sport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.