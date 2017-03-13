Oman refiner hires Credit Agricole for $6b project

The Duqm refinery project is 50 per cent owned by state-controlled Oman Oil Co, with the other 50 per cent held by Kuwait Petroleum International, a unit of government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Bloomberg News The Duqm refinery project is 50 per cent owned by state-controlled Oman Oil Co, with the other 50 per cent held by Kuwait Petroleum International, a unit of government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Bloomberg News Dubai: Oman's Duqm Refinery & Petrochemical Co. hired Credit Agricole SA to advise on fundraising for its $6 billion project, according to two people with knowledge of the plan.

