Oman refiner hires Credit Agricole fo...

Oman refiner hires Credit Agricole for $6b project

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The Duqm refinery project is 50 per cent owned by state-controlled Oman Oil Co, with the other 50 per cent held by Kuwait Petroleum International, a unit of government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Bloomberg News The Duqm refinery project is 50 per cent owned by state-controlled Oman Oil Co, with the other 50 per cent held by Kuwait Petroleum International, a unit of government-owned Kuwait Petroleum Corp. - Bloomberg News Dubai: Oman's Duqm Refinery & Petrochemical Co. hired Credit Agricole SA to advise on fundraising for its $6 billion project, according to two people with knowledge of the plan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,467 • Total comments across all topics: 279,580,966

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC