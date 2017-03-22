Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins' cyc...

Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins' cycling team furious after Tour of Yorkshire snub

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Sir Bradley Wiggins' team was not among the 18 named for the men's race at the end of April. Five-time Olympic gold medallist and 2012 Tour de France winner Wiggins - who took part in the previous two editions of the Yorkshire race - no longer rides for the team, which was established to develop young British talent, following his retirement in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC