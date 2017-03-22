Olympic hero Sir Bradley Wiggins' cycling team furious after Tour of Yorkshire snub
Sir Bradley Wiggins' team was not among the 18 named for the men's race at the end of April. Five-time Olympic gold medallist and 2012 Tour de France winner Wiggins - who took part in the previous two editions of the Yorkshire race - no longer rides for the team, which was established to develop young British talent, following his retirement in December.
