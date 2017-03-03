Obama's Book Deal: the $60 Million Se...

Obama's Book Deal: the $60 Million Selfie

Read more: Counterpunch

If you had any doubt that former community organizer Barack Obama sees his future as a corporate pitchman for the rich and famous , look no further than the deal that he and his wife, Michele, struck with Penguin Random House for a reported $60 million . According to press reports, Penguin Random House acquired the worldwide rights to publish both memoirs, which are due out in 2018.

