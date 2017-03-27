No Tour de France for Tom Dumoulin
While the Classics stars are navigating the cobbles of Northern Europe this weekend and next, Team Sunweb 's Tom Dumoulin is firmly focused on altitude training ahead of a return to the Giro d'Italia . The 26-year-old Dutchman won the opening stage of the 2016 Giro and spent several days as the race leader before abandoning the race due to a nagging saddle sore issue.
