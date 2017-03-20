Nairo Quintana ramps up Giro d'Italia...

Nairo Quintana ramps up Giro d'Italia preparation with Tirreno-Adriatico

Nairo Quintana will continue the build-up to his bid for the Giro d'Italia-Tour de France doubl e with Tirreno-Adriatico this week. The Colombian's Movistar team has named a well-rounded team to support him in his quest, including Daniel Moreno, Jonathan Castroviejo, and Daniele Bennati.

