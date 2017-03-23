Movistar and BMC tension continues as...

Movistar and BMC tension continues as Rojas calls out van Garderen for removing helmet

Read more: Cycling News

The spat between the BMC and Movistar teams at the Volta a Catalunya continued on Thursday, with Movistar rider Jose Joaquin Rojas highlighting on social media that race leader Tejay van Garderen removed his helmet during stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Spaniard posted a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption, "@tejay_van @UCI_cycling taking off your helmet during a race is not allowed!! Rules are made for everyone!!!!!" His post was retweeted by several members of his Movistar team, although there appeared to be no reaction from BMC's riders.

Chicago, IL

