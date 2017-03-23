Movistar and BMC tension continues as Rojas calls out van Garderen for removing helmet
The spat between the BMC and Movistar teams at the Volta a Catalunya continued on Thursday, with Movistar rider Jose Joaquin Rojas highlighting on social media that race leader Tejay van Garderen removed his helmet during stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Spaniard posted a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption, "@tejay_van @UCI_cycling taking off your helmet during a race is not allowed!! Rules are made for everyone!!!!!" His post was retweeted by several members of his Movistar team, although there appeared to be no reaction from BMC's riders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC