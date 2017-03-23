Movistar and BMC tension continues as Rojas calls out van Garderen for removing helmet

The spat between the BMC and Movistar teams at the Volta a Catalunya continued on Thursday, with Movistar rider Jose Joaquin Rojas highlighting on social media that race leader Tejay van Garderen removed his helmet during stage 4 of the Volta a Catalunya. The Spaniard posted a video of the incident on Twitter with the caption, "@tejay_van @UCI_cycling taking off your helmet during a race is not allowed!! Rules are made for everyone!!!!!" His post was retweeted by several members of his Movistar team, although there appeared to be no reaction from BMC's riders.

