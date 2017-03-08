Mideast Stocks-Plunge in oil dents Gulf; Shuaa, Bank Aljazira surge
Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news. A little over two-thirds of Saudi Arabia's 14 listed petrochemical makers traded lower with Saudi Kayan Petrochemical retreating 2.5 percent, helping drag the overall Saudi index 0.7 percent lower.
