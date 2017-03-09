McDermott to Present at the Credit Agricole 10th Annual Global High...
McDermott International, Inc. announced today that Brian McLaughlin, Sr. Vice President, Commercial, will speak at the Credit Agricole 10th Annual Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in London on March 16, 2017 at 8:35 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time/3:35 a.m. Central Time. McDermott will post the slides to be used prior to the presentation in the Investor Relations area at www.mcdermott.com .
