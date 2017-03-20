McCabe nabs Tucson Bicycle Classic overall - Gallery
Travis McCabe continued his string of good results, winning the final stage to take the overall in the Tucson Bicycle Classic, a three-day stage race in Arizona that serves as a warm-up race for the domestic elite teams. In the women's field, Rally Cycling dominated, taking all three stages and Kirsti Lay winning the overall.
