Mavic announces two-piece Comete Ultimate shoes

We can't help but wonder if heel slip will be an issue, given the bootie isn't actually attached to the shell Spotted at last year's Critrium du Dauphin on the feet of Dan Martin , Mavic has just announced the details of its latest high performance road shoes. The new Comete Ultimate shoe uses a design that's not too dissimilar to a ski boot with an outer shell and removable liner.

