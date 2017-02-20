Maverick Contador confident of Tour chances
Alberto Contador, who hopes to be remembered as an "anti-conformist", believes he can still win the Tour de France staying true to his swashbuckling style. Speaking to Reuters after the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, the twice Tour champion said he will always be ready to risk everything in order to win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC