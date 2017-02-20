Maverick Contador confident of Tour c...

Maverick Contador confident of Tour chances

Read more: The Star Online

Alberto Contador, who hopes to be remembered as an "anti-conformist", believes he can still win the Tour de France staying true to his swashbuckling style. Speaking to Reuters after the fifth stage of Paris-Nice, the twice Tour champion said he will always be ready to risk everything in order to win.

