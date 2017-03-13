Matthews left empty handed despite te...

Matthews left empty handed despite team effort - Milan-San Remo shorts

13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Michael Matthews and his Sunweb team were left empty-handed after an aggressive finale at Milan-San Remo . Matthews had gone in with high hopes after his podium finish of two years ago but missed the split when Peter Sagan attacked and then found himself out of position in the sprint for the minor places.

