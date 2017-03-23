Martin sixth in Catalonia as Valverde claims victory
Spaniard Alejandro Valverde sealed a second Tour of Catalonia title in style by claiming the seventh stage on Sunday as Ireland's Dan Martin finished sixth in the overall standings. Spaniard Valverde, 36, pipped Colombian Jarlinson Pantano at the finish line to claim his third stage win in a week and finish one minute and three seconds ahead of compatriot Alberto Contador in the general classification.
