Marcel Kittel back on disc brakes at Paris-Nice
After the controversy and the debate, Marcel Kittel returned to using disc brakes on stage 1 of Paris-Nice. The German has been of the leading supporters of the braking technology, and one of the first riders to use them during their 2017 trial at WorldTour level.
