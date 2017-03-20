Longo Borghini maintains WorldTour lead with top 10 at Trofeo Alfredo Binda
The 25-year-old Italian took control of the jersey upon winning Strade Bianche , the first race on the calendar, and remains atop the overall standings after the UCI's latest update. A fourth-place finish at last week's Ronde van Drenthe boosted her points total, and a ninth-place finish in Cittiglio on Sunday earned her a few more.
