Lance Armstrong's U.S. Postal Service bill just got bigger

The U.S. Postal Service is suing Lance Armstrong for $100 million, but the disgraced cyclist now owes them even more. Lance Armstrong was able to poke fun at himself even as he faces a potential $100 million bill to the U.S. Postal Service , having been hit with a postage-due charge of $1.09.

