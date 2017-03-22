Lampaert wins Flemish classic ahead o...

Lampaert wins Flemish classic ahead of teammate Gilbert

13 hrs ago Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Belgium's Yves Lampaert won the Dwars door Vlaanderen race on Wednesday ahead of former world champion Philippe Gilbert as the Quick-Step Floors team secured a 1-2 finish in the cobbled road event. The Belgian team rode a perfect tactical race, with Gilbert triggering the decisive breakaway before the 25-year-old Lampaert, a former judoka who took up cycling at the age of 17, came through for the biggest victory of his career.

