Kwiatkowski outwits world champion to Milan-San Remo victory

Saturday

Michal Kwiatkowski has one important advantage when he races against Peter Sagan: while some of the world champion's current rivals see him as virtually unbeatable, Kwiatkowski knows he can get the better of Sagan in certain situations, having done so when they raced at the junior and Under 23 level in the Czech Republic and Poland. In the crux of Milan-San Remo , Kwiatkowski and Team Sky used every possible tactical advantage they could find to create a winning edge.

