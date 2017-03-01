Kwiatkowski Flexes Classics Muscle at...

Kwiatkowski Flexes Classics Muscle at Strade Bianche; Longo Borghini Nabs Women's Crown

Sky's Michal Kwiatkowski made a case for assuming the mantle of Fabian Cancellara today at the Strade BIanche by rolling off the front of an elite group and soloing home to his second-career victory in the suddenly iconic Tuscan classic. Wiggle Honda's Elisa Longo Borghini fought a closer match against her own elite rivals but slipped away for the women's race win by mere seconds.

