Kwiatkowski celebrates Milan-San Remo victory in style

9 hrs ago

Michal Kwiatkowski celebrated his Milan-San Remo victory with his friends and Team Sky teammates on Saturday night, opening a bottle of champagne with a perfect sabrage action and then partying in Monte Carlo after a hugely successful start to the 2017 season. Team Sky is at the centre of a complex and serious investigation headed up by UK Anti-Doping relating to Bradley Wiggins , and revelations by former riders continue to hit the team's credibility.

