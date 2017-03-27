Kristoff punctures and Martin crashes during tough Gent-Wevelgem for Katusha
Alexander Kristoff admitted to being worried by his form after E3-Harelbeke, where he finished 27th in the second main group on the road, offering no excuses other than his legs were simply "not strong enough." A couple of days on, he received some small reassurances, even if he finished way down in 73rd place at Gent-Wevelgem.
