[KENSINGTON] In Kensington, a legend ...

[KENSINGTON] In Kensington, a legend was born on horseback

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Paper

Hometown hero: Benny O'Meara was a former groom employed by the Caton Place pony home that became Kensington Stables - and was not only a legendary show jumper and horse trainer, but also the late brother-in-law of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. One need only glance at the precariously leaning brick facade of the old Caton Place barn that houses the Kensington Stables to realize that the 1930s-era structure has seen better days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Paper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,516,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC