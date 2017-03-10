[KENSINGTON] In Kensington, a legend was born on horseback
Hometown hero: Benny O'Meara was a former groom employed by the Caton Place pony home that became Kensington Stables - and was not only a legendary show jumper and horse trainer, but also the late brother-in-law of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. One need only glance at the precariously leaning brick facade of the old Caton Place barn that houses the Kensington Stables to realize that the 1930s-era structure has seen better days.
