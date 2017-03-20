Indian Success At American Flat Track...

Indian Success At American Flat Track Opener at Daytona TT

Read more: Sport Rider Magazine

Jared Mees helped the Indian Motorcycle flat track team make a triumphant return after the 63-year hiatus. Mees claimed first at the Daytona TT American Flat Track season opener followed by fellow Indian factory rider and 2016 Grand National Champion Bryan Smith .

Chicago, IL

