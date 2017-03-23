inCycle: Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe
In the latest episode of inCycle, the team heads to Gavirate in Italy, the adopted home of the Orica-Scott team to spend time with the riders before following them at Trofeo Alfredo Binda , the third round of the Women's WorldTour. Finally, with a recent golden era of Colombian cycling inCycle's mini documentary series focuses on the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe, Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
