inCycle: Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe

In the latest episode of inCycle, the team heads to Gavirate in Italy, the adopted home of the Orica-Scott team to spend time with the riders before following them at Trofeo Alfredo Binda , the third round of the Women's WorldTour. Finally, with a recent golden era of Colombian cycling inCycle's mini documentary series focuses on the pioneer of Colombian cycling in Europe, Giovanni Jimenez Ocampo.

