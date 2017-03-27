Giro d'Italia legends welcome Hinault to Hall of Fame - Gallery
Hinault claimed the pink jersey three times in his career, winning the Giro overall titles in 1980, 1982 and 1985. In 1982 and 1985 he also won the Tour de France, putting him among the exclusive company of riders who have won both Grand Tours in the same year - and the even more exclusive company of riders to do it twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC