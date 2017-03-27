Girdlestone takes next step in cyclin...

Girdlestone takes next step in cycling resurrection journey

15 hrs ago

Christchurch cyclist Keagan Girdlestone will be on the start line in his first elite race since nearly dying after a horrific crash while racing in Italy last year when the second round of the Calder Stewart Cycling Series, the Armstrong Prestige Dunedin Classic, hits the southern city on Saturday.

