Girdlestone takes next step in cycling resurrection journey
Christchurch cyclist Keagan Girdlestone will be on the start line in his first elite race since nearly dying after a horrific crash while racing in Italy last year when the second round of the Calder Stewart Cycling Series, the Armstrong Prestige Dunedin Classic, hits the southern city on Saturday.
