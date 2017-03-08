Gilbert: Milan-San Remo or Flanders victory would be more emotional than another Liege
At 34 years old, Philippe Gilbert is aware that time is running out for him to add to his extensive list of Classics wins, but the Belgian is determined to add to his palmares before eventually hanging up his wheels. The Belgian national road champion has won Amstel Gold three times, Il Lombardia twice and Liege-Bastogne-Liege once.
