Gianni Savio promises to fight 'pay to race' ban

16 hrs ago

Gianni Savio, the manager of the Italian Androni Giocattoli team, has promised he will fight to overturn the three-month ban issued by the Italian Cycling Federation after he was found guilty of violating rules for sponsorship and rider contracts. Savio, Wilier Triestina team manager Angelo Citracca and Bardiani-CSF manager Bruno Reverberi were all cleared of wrongdoing in December, but the sentence was overturned on appeal for Savio and Citracca.

