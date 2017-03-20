Gianni Savio continuing fight against...

Gianni Savio continuing fight against 'big injustice' of Giro d'Italia exclusion

Androni Giocattoli team manager Gianni Savio is continuing his fight to ensure his riders start the 100th Giro d'Italia . Savio has described the non-invitation of his Pro-Continental team to the 100th edition of Corsa Rosa as the "biggest injustice of his career".

Chicago, IL

