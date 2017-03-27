Gent-Wevelgem peloton remembers Antoine Demoitie with minute of silence
A year on from his tragic death at Gent-Wevelgem, Antoine Demoiti was remembered with a minute of silence in Deinze ahead of the 2017 edition of the race. His Wanty-Groupe Gobert teammates stood on the front row of the peloton, their heads bowed, as cycling marked a doleful anniversary.
