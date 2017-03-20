Gaviria: If you act at the wrong moment, Milan-San Remo is over for you

Ahead of just his second appearance at Milan-San Remo , Fernando Gaviria has been tipped by commentators and fellow riders alike as a hot favourite for the first Monument Classic of the season. The Quick-Step Floors rider made it to the finale in good position in his 2016 San Remo debut, but crashed in the last kilometre and missed on out a shot at sprinting for victory.

