French antitrust regulator fines Alti...

French antitrust regulator fines Altice EUR40m over 'Faber' project

France's Competition Authority has imposed a fine of EUR40 million on Amsterdam-based Altice Group in regards to the 'Faber' co-investment project agreed between Bouygues Telecom and prior to Altice's acquisition of the latter in November 2014 and its subsequent merger with Altice's other unit in France . The Faber deal was signed on November 2010 and was aiming to increase the fibre-optic deployments in 22 densely-populated municipalities.

Chicago, IL

