Former winner Dan Martin set to lead Quick-Step in Catalunya
Quick-Step Floors will make the start in this week's Volta a Catalunya with a team built around former overall winner Dan Martin , who heads to Spain fresh off a GC podium performance at Paris-Nice. The 30-year-old Irishman will line up for his seventh straight start in the race on Monday in the quiet seaside town of Calella, which has hosted the opening stage of the race every year since 2012.
