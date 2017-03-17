Former Team Sky rider says he injected vitamins, broke cycling rules
Former Team Sky rider Josh Edmondson has said that he broke cycling's no-needle policy to inject himself secretly with vitamins. Edmondson, who rode for Team Sky in 2013 and 2014, told the BBC in an interview it was the pressure to be selected for the 2014 Tour of Spain that led him to break the rules.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC