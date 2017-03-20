Fitzsimon's perfect record at Cycling...

Fitzsimon's perfect record at Cycling NZ nationals

Young Mid South Canterbury rider Mitchel Fitzsimons proved untouchable at the Age Group Track National Championships at the Avantidrome in Cambridge. Fitzsimons also broke the championship record in the 500m, when he stopped the clock at 36.3s, but was just outside Pieter Bulling's national record of 36.175s.

