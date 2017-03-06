Exclusive: Team Sky riders consider asking Brailsford to resign
Cyclingnews has learned that several Team Sky riders have held discussions over whether to approach Dave Brailsford and ask him to step down. The Team Sky manager has been at the centre of a major controversy over the team's medical practices.
