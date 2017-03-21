European shares rise on banks, oil, a...

European shares rise on banks, oil, as Fingerprint plummets

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Among banks, Deutsche Bank was the top gainer, 3.6 percent above its theoretical ex-rights price as the subscription period for its 8 billion euro capital hike began. French banks also rallied, with BNP Paribas, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole up between 1.1 and 1.8 percent, after the first presidential debate at which centrist Emmanuel Macron cemented his status as frontrunner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,837 • Total comments across all topics: 279,721,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC