Dr Richard Freeman defends reputation in letter to CMS select committee
The doctor at the centre of UK Anti-Doping's investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky has strongly defended his professional reputation in a written response to questions from the Culture, Media and Sport select committee. Citing ill health, Dr Richard Freeman pulled out of an appearance before the panel of MPs on March 1, but a letter from the 56-year-old medic to its chairman Damian Collins has now been shared by the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC