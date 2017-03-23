Doping 'the worst thing to be accused of', says Wiggins
In an interview on Saturday, Bradley Wiggins maintained his innocence and said he would "shock a few people" when he is able to speak. Bradley Wiggins has described claims he may have broken anti-doping rules as "the worst thing to be accused of" and says he is looking forward to eventually having his say on the matter.
