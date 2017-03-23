Doping 'the worst thing to be accused...

Doping 'the worst thing to be accused of', says Wiggins

In an interview on Saturday, Bradley Wiggins maintained his innocence and said he would "shock a few people" when he is able to speak. Bradley Wiggins has described claims he may have broken anti-doping rules as "the worst thing to be accused of" and says he is looking forward to eventually having his say on the matter.

