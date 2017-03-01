Disc brake debate continues as Cannondale use discs at Strade Bianche

Alex Howes and Toms Skujins of the Cannondale-Drapac team started Strade Bianche on disc-brake bikes, as the debate in the peloton and the sport continues about the use and safety of the new braking technology. On Friday world champion Peter Sagan confirmed he would not use disc brakes due to doubts about a mixed peloton of riders on different kinds of brakes.

