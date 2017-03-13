Dennis continues ascent up Tirreno-Adriatico standings

Rohan Dennis may have lost the Tirreno-Adriatico lead on Saturday's testing ascent to Terminillo but come Sunday afternoon, the BMC rider sits third overall with the podium well within his grasp. Dennis' 2017 season focus is to transform himself from time trialler to general classification rider and ensure he rides each mountain finale to the finish line unlike previous years when he would 'swing off' for example after doing work for his team leaders.

