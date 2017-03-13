Degenkolb, Gaviria and Sagan are Mila...

Degenkolb, Gaviria and Sagan are Milan-San Remo favourites, says Pozzato

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

A lot has happened in the world of cycling since a fresh-faced Pippo Pozzato raised his arms in triumph to conclude the 2006 Milan-San Remo. Since his breakout victory, Pozzato has arguably failed to reach the heights that many expected of him, but the 35-year-old has since finished inside the top-10 on four occasions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,163 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC