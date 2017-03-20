Davide Cimolai vanquishes sprinting giant Bouhanni

Last year when Davide Cimolai celebrated his first bunch sprint win in the second-last stage of the Volta a Catalunya , he had conceded that had Nacer Bouhanni been present, he would probably not have won the bunch sprint. Fast forward 12 months and the Italian was able to celebrate not only clinching the first victory of the Volta, but outpowering Bouhanni by a photocall margin to do so.

