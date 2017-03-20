Davide Cimolai vanquishes sprinting g...

Davide Cimolai vanquishes sprinting giant Bouhanni

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

Last year when Davide Cimolai celebrated his first bunch sprint win in the second-last stage of the Volta a Catalunya , he had conceded that had Nacer Bouhanni been present, he would probably not have won the bunch sprint. Fast forward 12 months and the Italian was able to celebrate not only clinching the first victory of the Volta, but outpowering Bouhanni by a photocall margin to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,322 • Total comments across all topics: 279,709,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC