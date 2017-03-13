Damian Collins questions Team Sky's -...

Damian Collins questions Team Sky's - good governance' after latest exchange

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Braintree and Witham Times

The chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee has described Team Sky's response to his most recent set of questions as further evidence it is "lacking" in good governance. The besieged team have replied to six written questions from Damian Collins MP asking for more information about a former doctor's records and their use of two drugs at the heart of a six-month investigation by UK Anti-Doping .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,463 • Total comments across all topics: 279,558,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC