Damian Collins questions Team Sky's - good governance' after latest exchange
The chairman of the Culture, Media and Sport select committee has described Team Sky's response to his most recent set of questions as further evidence it is "lacking" in good governance. The besieged team have replied to six written questions from Damian Collins MP asking for more information about a former doctor's records and their use of two drugs at the heart of a six-month investigation by UK Anti-Doping .
