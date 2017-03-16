Cyclists Hunt for an Edge. This Time, It's Data, Not Drugs 2 hours ago

The Spanish city of Granada lies more than 1,000 miles from Paris and Milan, but for Nairo Quintana, the road to both could well pass through a small computer lab on the outskirts of town. The 12-year-old facility is where phone company Telefónica SA is analyzing hundreds of millions of data samples with an eye toward helping the Colombian rider win cycling's two biggest races in a single season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.