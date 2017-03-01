Cycling - UKAD chief Nicole Sapstead:...

Cycling - UKAD chief Nicole Sapstead: Team Sky has a

UK Anti-Doping boss Nicole Sapstead has launched a scathing attack on British Cycling, Team Sky and their doctor Richard Freeman for failing to keep proper records of drugs given to riders in their care. Appearing before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee, Sapstead told MPs her agency has been investigating allegations of wrongdoing in British cycling since September when it received information about a package delivered to Freeman for star rider Sir Bradley Wiggins at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011.

