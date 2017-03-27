Cycling: Nibali is only Italian with talent, says Cipollini
Vincenzo Nibali of Italy competes Giro d'Italia great Mario Cipollini bemoaned Italy's lack of talent on the international cycling circuit, naming former Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali as the only 'talented' rider. "We only have Vincenzo Nibali," said Cipollini, Italy's former rider and world champion, in an interview with Il Giornale published in Cycling Weekly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ...
|Mar 4
|Sky phart
|1
|British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M...
|Mar 3
|British phart
|1
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb '17
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan '17
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC