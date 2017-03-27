Cycling: Nibali is only Italian with talent, says Cipollini

Vincenzo Nibali of Italy competes Giro d'Italia great Mario Cipollini bemoaned Italy's lack of talent on the international cycling circuit, naming former Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali as the only 'talented' rider. "We only have Vincenzo Nibali," said Cipollini, Italy's former rider and world champion, in an interview with Il Giornale published in Cycling Weekly.

