Cycling: Nibali is only Italian with ...

Cycling: Nibali is only Italian with talent, says Cipollini

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Vincenzo Nibali of Italy competes Giro d'Italia great Mario Cipollini bemoaned Italy's lack of talent on the international cycling circuit, naming former Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali as the only 'talented' rider. "We only have Vincenzo Nibali," said Cipollini, Italy's former rider and world champion, in an interview with Il Giornale published in Cycling Weekly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sir Dave Brailsford admits treatment by former ... Mar 4 Sky phart 1
News British Cycling reputation 'in tatters', says M... Mar 3 British phart 1
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb '17 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,842 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC