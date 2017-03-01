The head of Britain's anti-doping agency says Team Sky kept no records of treatment given to Bradley Wiggins at a cycling road race in 2011 Cycling investigation taking sheen off Britain's golden 2016 The head of Britain's anti-doping agency says Team Sky kept no records of treatment given to Bradley Wiggins at a cycling road race in 2011 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ma9g7E FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, former Tour de France winner and Olympic Gold medalist Britain's Bradley Wiggins greets spectators prior to competing in the six day race at the Kuipke velodrome in Ghent, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.