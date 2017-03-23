Cycling: Impey wins stage six in Catalonia, Froome out of contention
South African Daryl Impey won the sixth stage of the Tour of Catalonia as Chris Froome fell out of contention after being trapped on the wrong side of a peloton split on Saturday. Italians Alessandro De Marchi and Dario Cataldo looked set to contest a two-man sprint after jumping away from the leading group 15km from the end but they were reined in within 50 meters of the line as Orica Scott's Impey surged ahead.
